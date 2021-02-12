Advertisement

Philadelphia Mayor: “Stay home if you can.”

Incoming winter weather for the city of Philadelphia.
Incoming winter weather for the city of Philadelphia.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia Mayor James Young is taking necessary measures to prepare for the incoming weather.

Young says all safety departments are ready to act. The Philadelphia police department will be ready to answer any emergencies, as always. Young says the street department manager has prepped trucks with plenty of salt.

“Hopefully we won’t get to that degree. We are prepping as much as we can in this juncture.” Young said, “I think we have about-- maybe about five or six people on call, ready to respond. If the need arises.”

Mayor Young says the biggest concern is the bridges. Young says freezing rain and snow will make the roads very slick.

“The safest thing to do is stay at home. You cannot drive on ice. I don’t care how great you think you are. Ice-- you cannot play with ice” Young said.

Young encourages residents to monitor closures going into Monday.

