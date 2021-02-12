Police: Woman hit, killed man with her car

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A murder charge was filed Thursday against a woman police say hit the victim with her car.

The suspect, Mary Ivey, made her first court appearance Thursday. She’s charged in the death of Johnny Rush, who was struck and killed on 33rd Avenue between 19th and 20th streets, after the two argued.

Detectives said there was enough evidence to send the case to the grand jury.

Ivey’s bond was set at $150,000.

