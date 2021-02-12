The cold is here with a possible winter storm on Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It will be quite active during the week ahead, so please keep up to date with the latest forecast! Starting with this morning, there is some light rain and showers around. These showers will hang around for the rest of the day, scattered in nature so it won’t be raining all day long. Some light sleet may try to mix in at times this morning, mainly along and north of I-20 and along and west of Highway-15. If it does occur, which is a big if anyway, it will be light enough where travel impacts are not expected.

There is also a chance of patchy fog this morning through about 9 a.m. Temperatures today will only climb into the low-40s, but factoring in the northerly winds that could gust upwards of 20 mph, it will feel like it’s in the 30s all day long. We’ll see cloudy skies tonight with a few showers lingering on. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s by Saturday morning. We’ll continue to see showers on our Saturday, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid-40s.

Scattered shower chances will continue into our day on Sunday. There is a chance sleet or freezing rain mixes in at times in areas along and north of I-20 and along and west of Highway-15. Once again, this activity, if it does occur, will be too light to cause any travel impacts. Temperatures will be below freezing for a short time Sunday and Monday morning. This means any rainfall left on the roads could lightly freeze overnight, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Just use extra caution on the roads if you have to travel before sunrise on both those mornings.

The forecast gets interesting by Monday as a storm system is set to move through our area. This system will likely bring rain to parts of our area, but other spots could see freezing rain. The best chance for freezing rain will be along and north of I-20 and along and west of Highway-39. We could see up to a quarter of an inch of ice in Neshoba County, and that will be enough to possibly cause power outages and down tree limbs. Even ice as thin as a piece of paper can cause major problems on the road. I would advise not driving Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. If you absolutely have to drive, drive slowly and do not brake or accelerate too fast. It is extremely difficult to drive in ice, no matter where you are from, so drive slow!

Any precipitation should come to an end by Tuesday morning, but of course any precipitation left over on the roads will freeze overnight. Morning lows look to drop into the teens on Tuesday morning, with wind chills possibly in the single digits. Make sure to take steps to protect the 4-P’s: people, pets, pipes, and plants. Highs on Tuesday will only climb into the upper-30s under partly cloudy skies. Our next weather maker will move in by the end of the next work week, but we’ll focus on that one after Monday’s system passes through.

