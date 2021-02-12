This what you need to know when driving on icy roads

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With possible wintry weather in the forecast early next week, law enforcement will be actively monitoring the roads and helping drivers.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun urged residents to limit their travel, give themselves some extra space when behind other vehicles, never use cruise control during icy conditions, and if you start to skid, take your foot off the gas and steer until you regain control.

“I would encourage people that don’t have to get out to take care of their errands beforehand. Do not wait until that event occurs. If you’re crossing over a bridge, it’s going to ice quicker than a roadway will. Pressing your brakes when you are on ice, you’re not going to have any steering or braking,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said to get items you need or take care of errands ahead of time before the wintry weather hits.

