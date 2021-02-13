Advertisement

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi.

A winter storm warning starts for most of Mississippi tomorrow at noon.
Published: Feb. 13, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi that last from tomorrow at noon until Tuesday at 6 AM. This means we can expect dangerous winter weather by Monday and Tuesday. Counties included are Lauderdale, Newton, Scott, Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Noxubee, and Winston. In west Alabama we are still seeing a winter storm watch, which means there is the possibility of winter weather within twenty-four hours.

