ADPH pleased with mass vaccination sites

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK/WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday that mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are succeeding in immunizing eligible people statewide. Large numbers of people have been vaccinated in the state’s eight public health districts.

The agency attributes the success to ongoing collaboration by a number of community partners including county emergency management agencies, public officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Healthcare providers and volunteers have administered 105,000 to 110,000 doses per week for the past three weeks.

The Alabama Hospital Association provided these totals of vaccines given this week: Anniston

Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center - 5,000 Birmingham

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital - 12,139 Dothan

Southeast Health - 6,100 Huntsville

Huntsville Hospital - 12,000 Mobile

University of South Alabama Hospital - 8,300 (This clinic continues through Saturday.)

Providence Hospital - 3,200

Mobile Infirmary - 3,325

Springhill Memorial Hospital - 7,500 Montgomery

Baptist Medical Center - 8,000 Selma

Vaughan Regional Medical Center - 5,000 Tuscaloosa

DCH Regional Medical Center - 5,889

All the vaccine the state receives, both first and second doses, is being administered. Second doses for those vaccinated in this week’s clinics will be given through the same process beginning 21 or 28 days from administration of the first doses, depending on the vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state supply is still limited even with the expected increase coming from the federal government. Alabama expected to get 60,000 to 70,000 doses a week. UAB hopes to continue its drive through sites as long as its supply can cover some of the demand. The sites will come back in three to four weeks for those who need to get second doses.

Harris said the state is still limited on vaccine supplies. Some will be able to get shots but not enough to add another eligible group of people, those under 65 years old or those with chronic diseases just yet. There just isn’t enough vaccine supply.

At this time Alabama is vaccinating those in categories 1-a and 1-b; healthcare workers, emergency responders, those 65 and older, Teachers, grocery and restaurant workers. That’s 1.5 million people. Just over the last three to four weeks, Alabama has moved up to vaccinating about 100,000 a week. An improvement. especially considering the CDC ranked the state near the bottom for vaccine distribution.

“Even though Alabama got off to a slow start, we are literally giving everything we can give. I think for the last four weeks we have done as good of job as anyone in the country. Giving out the vaccine we have been receiving,” Harris said.

Bu it seems there is still room for improvement.

“We do know we have some data entry problems with these mega sites,” said Harris, referring to problems getting the number of doses reported to ADPH.

Harris expects better numbers will be coming into the agency.

Next week all sites will resume their normal clinics, but the additional vaccine supply for these mass clinics will not be available after this week. ADPH remains focused on providing vaccine to as many Alabamians as supply allows and ensuring a safe, effective vaccine experience for all recipients.

