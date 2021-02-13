Area basketball teams claim district championships

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High school basketball district tournaments took place across the Magnolia State this week with numerous area teams making it all the way to their district’s championships.

Here are the results of district championships featuring local teams:

CLASS 6A

District 5: Meridian girls defeated Oak Grove 57-20. Meridian boys beat Oak Grove 62-49. Both teams are No. 1 seeds in the playoffs and have a first round bye.

CLASS 5A

District 3: Neshoba Central girls fell to Holmes County Central 69-66. The Lady Rockets hold the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will play Monday.

Neshoba Central boys lost to Canton 60-59 in a consolation game and did not qualify for the playoffs.

District 8: Wayne County girls lost to Pascagoula 63-51. Wayne County boys fell to Pascagoula 37-34. Both teams are No. 2 seeds in the playoffs and both will host No.

3 seeds South Jones on Tuesday.

CLASS 4A

District 4: Choctaw Central girls will face Louisville on Saturday in the championship. Northeast Lauderdale girls fell to Louisville in the semifinals but still

qualified for the playoffs. The Lady Trojans are the No. 3 seed and will play on Monday.

District 5: Quitman girls beat Florence 41-39. Quitman boys won 70-55 over Northeast Jones. Both teams are No. 1 seeds and will play Monday (girls) and Tuesday

(boys). Newton County girls beat Northeast Jones 60-48 in a consolation game and are the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Lady Cougars play Monday.

CLASS 3A

District 5: Kemper County girls beat Forest 64-50. Kemper County boys won 43-40 over Morton. Both teams are No. 1 seeds and will play Monday (girls) and Tuesday

(boys). Southeast Lauderdale boys are the No. 4 seed while the girls are No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Clarkdale girls are the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

CLASS 2A

District 5: Enterprise won 56-42 over Mize in consolation game and are the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Bulldogs play Tuesday.

District 6: Union girls beat Philadelphia 47-36. The Lady Yellowjackets are the No. 1 seed while the Lady Tornadoes are the No. 2 seed. Both teams play Monday.

Union boys fell to Newton 59-45. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed while the Yellowjackets are the No. 2 seed.

Newton girls beat Lake 47-33 in consolation game. The Lady Tigers are the No. 3 seed while the Lady Hornets are the No. 4 seed.

Boys Consolation Game: Scott Central vs. Philadelphia.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.