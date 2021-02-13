Dangerous ice storm likely on Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dangerous ice storm is becoming increasingly likely on Monday.

Timing The Ice Storm

We look to start between 9 AM and noon on Monday. We may have more rain early on around Meridian. I don’t expect that there will be a time when any ice will FALL. It will fall as rain and freeze on contact. Once freezing begins, the rain will not wash away any ice as it will freeze instantly on contact. The falling raindrops will already be colder than freezing. They just need a solid object onto which they can freeze. Rain will stop falling between 9 PM and midnight Monday night. The timing can shift.

Ice Accumulation & Impact

Friday ice accumulation forecasts for Monday range from 0.01″ around Meridian and Quitman to more than a half inch around Philadelphia and Louisville. Expect downed trees and power lines from Louisville and Philadelphia to Union and Newton. That’s a lot of ice. That 0.01″ around Meridian looks small. As I mentioned, that’s about the thickness of three sheets of paper. Ice as thick as one sheet of paper is more than thick enough to make roads hazardous for all travel. Some local variation of ice accumulation is possible.

After The Freezing Rain Ends

After the rain stops falling, the ice will take some time to melt. Even if we’re warmer than freezing on Tuesday, melting may be limited. Conversely, if the sun can come out, the ice will melt quickly even if we stay below freezing. Roads will improve with more traffic, but that doesn’t mean they’re entirely safe, even on Tuesday. Also remember bridges and overpasses usually freeze first. Then the roads will begin freezing.

Tonight & This Weekend

This weekend, it’s more clouds than anything. Tonight will be cloudy with occasional light rain or drizzle. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 40s at 10 PM. The low temperature by morning will be near 36 degrees. Saturday will be cloudy but mainly dry. The high temperature will be near 41 degrees. Sunday will be mainly cloudy with some peeks of sun through breaks in the clouds. The day will warm from a morning low of 31 degrees to a high of 43 degrees in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.