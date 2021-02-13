Freezing rain will move in by Monday morning.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The southeast is setting up for a historic weather event where we could see freezing rain and ice by Monday morning. A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi that will start tomorrow at noon and last until Tuesday at 6 AM. This means we are expected to see dangerous winter weather by Monday and Tuesday. In Alabama, there is a winter storm watch that has the same timeline. We could see winter weather in west Alabama on Monday and Tuesday.

The system has shifted since last night and we are expected to get half an inch of snow accumulation. This is extremely dangerous and can lead to limbs falling and power outages. The snow system picks up on Monday morning and makes its way into east Mississippi and west Alabama by 9 AM. Freezing rain will be scattered until lunch time when we see widespread showers. This will last through the afternoon and start to move out by evening. However, it will still be dangerous to drive because the ice will be sticking to the ground and we will cold through Monday night and Tuesday morning.

We will be in the mid-teens by Tuesday morning and cloud cover will make it harder for the ice to melt. Once the sun comes out on Tuesday afternoon, we could start to see the ice melting, but the roads will still be icy. Bringing it back to tomorrow, we will see cloudy skies and a few freezing rain showers through the afternoon. We will start our day in the lower 30′s and only reach the lower 40′s by the afternoon.

To reiterate, the ice and freezing rain pick up early on Monday morning and will last for most of the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 30′s on Monday but we will stay cold in the mid 30′s by Tuesday. Overnight we will be in the upper 30′s and lower 30′s, but overnight on Monday we will be in the mid-teens. Freezing rain will last through the beginning of the week and we could see a mix of snow, ice, and rain Wednesday through Friday.

