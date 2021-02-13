Advertisement

Ice accumulation forecasts increasing for Monday’s ice storm

Ice accumulation forecasts are increasing to more than a half inch for some areas.
Ice accumulation forecasts are increasing to more than a half inch for some areas.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ice accumulation forecasts have increased from Friday to Saturday for Monday’s ice storm.

Accumulation Forecast

Ice accumulation between a quarter inch and a half inch is now forecast. Locally higher amounts of up to two-thirds of an inch are possible. Accumulation of ice as thick as a sheet of paper - about one-tenth of a millimetre - is all that is necessary to cause travel problems. Forecasts are for 10-20 times as much ice. Accumulation of this magnitude will cause widespread power outages. Travel will be nearly impossible.

Ice accumulation ranges from a quarter inch to more than half an inch across East Mississippi...
Ice accumulation ranges from a quarter inch to more than half an inch across East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Timing & Melting

The timing has not changed. Rain and freezing rain are expected to begin between 9 AM and noon. It will fall through the afternoon. The rain will stop falling between 6 PM and 9 PM. The ice will be there through much of Tuesday and possibly through part of Wednesday. If the sun can come out, significant melting can occur on Tuesday - even if we stay colder than freezing all day. If the clouds hold their ground, the ice will be much slower to melting - even if we warm to above freezing.

The bottom line is Monday and at least Tuesday morning are going to be extremely dangerous for travel.

Dressing For the Cold

Remember, also, that the most effective way to stay warm in extreme cold is to dress in many warm layers of clothes. If the power is out on Monday, you will need to sleep dressed for the cold - in layers.

