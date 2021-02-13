In Miss. panel discussion, Dr. Fauci says he understands vaccine distrust in Black community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are some improving statistics about more Black Mississippians taking the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state health officer says there’s a long way to go.

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Tougaloo College and a panel of Mississippi doctors to talk about coronavirus, particularly it’s impact on minorities.

“There’s a great deal of disparity in that African-Americans have a greater incidence of infection,” said Fauci. And the attitudes towards the vaccine are something Fauci says need to be considered.

“What I feel strongly about is that you need to respect that distrust and respect that skepticism because historically if you look at how the federal government in medical matters has, over decades, treated African-Americans, the history is not a good history,” added Fauci.

A trust study is underway in Mississippi to better understand the vaccine concerns. So far, Dr. Dobs says they’ve found that Black Mississippians are most influenced by church leaders. Dr. Fauci and the NIH were the most influential with our Hispanic population.

“One of the reasons why I think you see such reticence in the African-American community to take the vaccine is that there’s a lot of disinformation out there, particularly on the internet,” noted Dr. Obie McNair, physician and Chief Operating Officer at Central Mississippi Health Services.

Fauci seemed notably aware of the need for continued myth-busting.

“One of the things we need to clarify is that it is impossible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine because the vaccine is not the virus.”

While there’s still partnerships being formed on how to take vaccines into the most at-risk minority communities, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is encouraged by new data that shows 72 percent of Mississippians plan to take the vaccine; another 12 percent said they don’t know.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.