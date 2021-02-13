MHP: Tow truck operator killed after driver loses control of vehicle on icy road

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol says an icy road in Warren County is the source of a deadly wreck around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

State police responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-20W near Bovina.

While attempting to remove the vehicle from the roadway, MHP says another vehicle lost control on the icy roads and collided with a tow truck, killing the operator.

Deputies say the tow truck operator, 44-year-old George Spratley, Jr. of Bovina, died as a result of his injuries.

The driver and the passenger in the Toyota Tacoma, which hit the tow truck were not injured.

This crash is under investigation and more information is expected to be released.

