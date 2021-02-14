ALDOT advising motorists to adjust travel plans accordingly ahead of possible icy conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are advising motorists to monitor weather reports and adjust travel plans as needed ahead of potential icy roads Sunday into Monday.

ALDOT says icy roads are possible in parts of Alabama Sunday night, February 14, through Tuesday, February 16.

ALDOT provided the following information for motorists:

Monitor weather reports and adjust any travel plans accordingly. In the event of widespread icy conditions, refrain from travel except in emergencies. If traveling, remain wary of the potential for hazardous conditions, and reduce speed as conditions dictate. Please slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel or emergency responders at work.