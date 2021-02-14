Clarke County roads crews on standby for winter storm

Quitman, Miss. (WTOK) -Emergency management officials in Clarke County are monitoring the approaching winter storm closely.

EMA Director Eddie Ivy says the highway/road department is on standby and will closely monitor local roads and bridges for icing. Ivy says crews will lay salt and sand on roads and overpasses, if necessary.

People are urged to make any final storm preparations Sunday. Drivers should stay off the roads Monday into Tuesday.

First responders will likely be delayed if the area gets significant slow, sleet or ice.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.