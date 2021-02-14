Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1K cases reported Sun.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,093 new cases and 2 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 287,463 as of February 13.

So far, 6,461 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,296,509 as of February 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 253,140 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

