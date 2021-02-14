Local singer to release single

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people will be adding a new love song to their playlist Sunday just in time for the season of romance.

Local singer/songwriter Todd Tilghman will release his new single, “In a Heartache,” on Valentine’s Day.

The new love song will be available to stream on all major platforms Sunday.

The song talks about going through a journey with a loved one a second time around. Tilghman said that he put all his emotions into the single and hopes that everyone would hear it.

“The whole project is about love, life, my journey, and family. The message for me of this song is I would do it all over again no matter how hard it was at times. For the listeners, just keep fighting. Love is hard, but you keep fighting for it is always worth it,” said Tilghman.

The singer plans to release more music in the coming months.

