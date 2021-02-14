Advertisement

Local singer to release single

Local singer/songwriter Todd Tilghman will release her new single, “In a Heartache,” on...
Local singer/songwriter Todd Tilghman will release her new single, “In a Heartache,” on Valentine’s Day.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people will be adding a new love song to their playlist Sunday just in time for the season of romance.

Local singer/songwriter Todd Tilghman will release his new single, “In a Heartache,” on Valentine’s Day.

The new love song will be available to stream on all major platforms Sunday.

The song talks about going through a journey with a loved one a second time around. Tilghman said that he put all his emotions into the single and hopes that everyone would hear it.

“The whole project is about love, life, my journey, and family. The message for me of this song is I would do it all over again no matter how hard it was at times. For the listeners, just keep fighting. Love is hard, but you keep fighting for it is always worth it,” said Tilghman.

The singer plans to release more music in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas of freezing rain are likely on Monday.
Dangerous ice storm likely on Monday
Ice accumulation forecasts are increasing to more than a half inch for some areas.
Ice accumulation forecasts increasing for Monday’s ice storm
Murder suspect, Mary Ivey, is charged in the death of Johnny Rush, who was struck and killed on...
Police: Woman hit, killed man with her car
A winter storm warning starts for most of Mississippi tomorrow at noon.
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi.
Sarah Thomas poses with her family during Super Bowl LV where she became the first woman to...
Bridley Thomas watches mom Sarah become first women to officiate a Super Bowl

Latest News

Sergeant Andy West, with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said icy conditions cause accidents...
Police provide tips for safe driving on icy roads
Krewe of Barkus
Krewe of Barkus
Todd Tilghman
Todd Tilghman Preview
Safe Driving
Safe Driving