Advertisement

Members of 403rd Wing return home to their loved ones

403rd Wing return home to their loved ones
403rd Wing return home to their loved ones(WLOX)
By Jwan Jordan
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a day that any military family member awaits, the day their loved one returns from deployment.

That was the scene at Keesler Air Force Base Saturday as members of the 403rd Wing returned home.

Frigid winds pierced the winter coats of anxious family members braving the conditions on the landing strip of Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi, awaiting the return of their loved ones.

After a four-month deployment to Kuwait, members of the 403rd Wing are back home.

Director of Operations Brad Boudreaux had the task of ensuring his team was safe, not from foreign enemies, but from COVID-19.

“A lot of restrictions in place over there as well so we did go through quarantine,” he said. “We would fly, but we had to fly with our mask on and everything. We would screen people because we moved several troops all over the 18 different countries while we were over there, but our guys just performed awesome and did an outstanding job.”

Tech Sergeant Raven Crockett had one thing on her mind during her time overseas.

“I was like I wanna see my babies. I just wanna see how big they got and how they’ve changed. Mommy is back and we’re gonna have a whole lot of fun!” she said.

Instructor Pilot Chris Dolby elaborated on how he felt to be back.

“Amazing. It’s just a burden lifted off your shoulders, you know. Happy to be home, happy to be safe and happy to spend quality time with my wife, my son and the rest of my family,” Dolby said. “The first thing I’m gonna eat, I’m probably gonna get some fresh Gulf Coast seafood. We don’t get a lot of seafood out there.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning starts for most of Mississippi tomorrow at noon.
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi.
Ice accumulation forecasts are increasing to more than a half inch for some areas.
Ice accumulation forecasts increasing for Monday’s ice storm
Areas of freezing rain are likely on Monday.
Dangerous ice storm likely on Monday
Deputies say the operator, 44-year-old George Spratley, Jr. of Bovina, died as a result of his...
MHP: Tow truck operator killed after driver loses control of vehicle on icy road
Mississippi Power has crews on standby prepared to respond in the event of power outages.
Mississippi Power offers tips for possible power outages

Latest News

Icy Roads graphic
ALDOT advising motorists to adjust travel plans accordingly ahead of possible icy conditions
As the weather gets colder, veterinarians remind us to care for the animals -- even the ones...
Dogs and cats need shelter from the ice storm, and so do other animals
Loki was crowned king during this year's "Krewe of Barkus" dog contest
Top dogs crowned at “Krewe of Barkus” contest
Krewe of Barkus
Krewe of Barkus