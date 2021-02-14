Members of 403rd Wing return home to their loved ones

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a day that any military family member awaits, the day their loved one returns from deployment.

That was the scene at Keesler Air Force Base Saturday as members of the 403rd Wing returned home.

Frigid winds pierced the winter coats of anxious family members braving the conditions on the landing strip of Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi, awaiting the return of their loved ones.

After a four-month deployment to Kuwait, members of the 403rd Wing are back home.

Director of Operations Brad Boudreaux had the task of ensuring his team was safe, not from foreign enemies, but from COVID-19.

“A lot of restrictions in place over there as well so we did go through quarantine,” he said. “We would fly, but we had to fly with our mask on and everything. We would screen people because we moved several troops all over the 18 different countries while we were over there, but our guys just performed awesome and did an outstanding job.”

Tech Sergeant Raven Crockett had one thing on her mind during her time overseas.

“I was like I wanna see my babies. I just wanna see how big they got and how they’ve changed. Mommy is back and we’re gonna have a whole lot of fun!” she said.

Instructor Pilot Chris Dolby elaborated on how he felt to be back.

“Amazing. It’s just a burden lifted off your shoulders, you know. Happy to be home, happy to be safe and happy to spend quality time with my wife, my son and the rest of my family,” Dolby said. “The first thing I’m gonna eat, I’m probably gonna get some fresh Gulf Coast seafood. We don’t get a lot of seafood out there.”

