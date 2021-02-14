Advertisement

MHSAA postpones basketball first round due to inclement weather

Meridian girls basketball
Meridian girls basketball(WTOK Sports)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Feb. 14, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Due to inclement weather, the 1st round of the MHSAA basketball playoffs will be postponed.

They will now begin Thursday, February 18th for girls and February 19th for boys. Saturday will be for any games that need to be made up.

The second round will now be played on Feb. 22 for the girls and February 23 for the boys. The 3rd round will be held on February 25 for girls and February 26 for the boys.

Finals and semi-finals matchups will not be changed and will be played as scheduled.

