Mississippi Power offers tips for possible power outages

Mississippi Power has crews on standby prepared to respond in the event of power outages.
Mississippi Power has crews on standby prepared to respond in the event of power outages.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Possible power outages are expected in Meridian Monday due to winter weather. Mississippi Power is sharing tips on how you can stay warm.

Power crews are on standby and prepared to respond in the event of power outages.

Northern Division Manager, Michael Harvey is encouraging residents to put together a storm prep kit that has flashlights with fresh batteries.

Always keep supplies of nonperishable food in your home. Harvey said they are preparing for the worst.

“We have planned internally how we will shift resources to the north if needed. We reached out to our EMA partners, LEMA Director Odie Barrett, and the city of Meridian administration. They are a big part of the ability to respond. That’s how we do it on our end. For our customers, there are several things they can do. Stay indoors as much as we can, try to keep the heat in your house, and avoid opening doors as much as you can,” said Northern Division Manager, Michael Harvey.

Be sure to stay inside and do not go near downed power lines. Now is the time to check your generators and make sure they run and have enough fuel for a few days.

