MSU-Ole Miss women’s basketball game postponed by weather
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday’s Mississippi State at Ole Miss women’s basketball game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi that is currently in effect and will last until Tuesday at 6:00 am.
MSU barely edged out the Rebels 60-56 when both programs faced off in Starkville on Jan. 10.
A makeup date for the contest will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.