MSU-Ole Miss women’s basketball game postponed by weather

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday’s Mississippi State at Ole Miss women’s basketball game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi that is currently in effect and will last until Tuesday at 6:00 am.

MSU barely edged out the Rebels 60-56 when both programs faced off in Starkville on Jan. 10.

A makeup date for the contest will be announced at a later date.

