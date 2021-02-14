Advertisement

MSU-Ole Miss women’s basketball game postponed by weather

Sunday's matchup was scheduled to be the second meeting between both programs this season
Sunday's matchup was scheduled to be the second meeting between both programs this season
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday’s Mississippi State at Ole Miss women’s basketball game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi that is currently in effect and will last until Tuesday at 6:00 am.

MSU barely edged out the Rebels 60-56 when both programs faced off in Starkville on Jan. 10.

A makeup date for the contest will be announced at a later date.

