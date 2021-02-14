Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer who was blocking the scene of an accident.

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

Witnesses told police the driver, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was driving very fast. Police have not said Mabry was speeding.

Penton died in a hospital.

Mabry was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Officer Mitchell Penton, #11654, your sacrifice and dedication will never be forgotten. May you Rest In Peace. @DPDChiefGarcia pic.twitter.com/WnM2tPth3v — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 13, 2021

