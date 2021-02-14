Advertisement

Police provide tips for safe driving on icy roads

Sergeant Andy West, with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said icy conditions cause accidents...
Sergeant Andy West, with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said icy conditions cause accidents every year.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Driving on icy roads can be very dangerous and law enforcement is providing tips to keep you safe.

Sergeant Andy West, with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said icy conditions cause accidents every year.

That is why law enforcement officials are reminding residents to drive safely in hazardous winter conditions.

West said to give yourself some extra space when behind other vehicles, never use cruise control during icy conditions, and if you start to skid, take your foot off the gas and steer until you regain control.

“Don’t travel if you unless it’s necessary. Be mindful of your speed and drive slow. Icy roads and speeding don’t mix well. We are not accustomed to driving on icy roads. We see a large volume of accidents. We will be out patrolling but our response time might be slower than normal. We have to be slow when responding to these accidents so we can get the report,” said West.

Other tips to keep in mind include avoiding distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

