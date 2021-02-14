Advertisement

Top dogs crowned at “Krewe of Barkus” contest

Loki was crowned king during this year's "Krewe of Barkus" dog contest
Loki was crowned king during this year's "Krewe of Barkus" dog contest
By Ellie French
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Poplar Springs Animal Hospital showed off its Mardi Gras spirit on Saturday by holding its annual “Krewe of Barkus” dog contest.

Six canines, three males and three females, were selected as finalists for the contest and were judged based on their personalities, skills and Mardi Gras festivity. Dogs wore various outfits that included the traditional holiday colors of purple, green, and gold.

Loki, who is a mixed breed, was crowned queen for the fifth time in six years of partaking in the contest. Loki’s owner Randall Rose shared how it felt to see his 11-year-old win for a fifth time.

”I get excited. It’s a challenge. I don’t care what I do, I want to try to win,” Rose said. “I want to be the best. We live for it. I mean, I live for it. I don’t know if she does, but I do haha.”

Sadie Moore and Princess Harris were runner-ups and crowned duchesses.

Ozzy, who is a Shih Tzu, was crowned king. This was the first year Ozzy has competed in the contest. His owner Charleen Gadis shared what it meant to see her 13-year-old win his first time in the contest.

”It’s a pretty big step for him. He’s my shy boy,” Gadis said. “Taking the pictures and sending them in was one thing but bringing him out here was a pretty big step for my big fella, so we’re pretty excited that he won.”

Ballsley Fuller and Rocco Warren were runner-ups and crowned dukes.

The contest is held annually in conjunction with Meridian Mardi Gras, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

This is the 20th year Poplar Springs Animal Hospital held the contest.

