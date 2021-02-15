Alabama health departments closed Tuesday

Northern District: Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston



People scheduled for COVID-19 booster doses at the Northern District county locations will be worked in over the next two weeks.



West Central District: Bibb, Chilton, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Walker.



All COVID-19 vaccination clinics that had been scheduled for Monday, February 15, in counties located in the West Central District will be moved to Saturday, February 20. Bibb and Perry County Health Department vaccination clinics scheduled for February 16 are also rescheduled to February 20. Appointment times will remain the same on the new date.



Southwestern District: Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Marengo



In Baldwin County, a vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday at OWA, 1501 S. OWA Blvd., Foley, has been rescheduled for Friday, February 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. A COVID-19 testing clinic scheduled for PZK Hall on Tuesday has also been canceled. Please call 1-800-270-7268 with any questions. Please do not call OWA, the City of Foley, or the Baldwin County EMA with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination clinics.



The Choctaw County Health Department vaccination clinic that was scheduled for February 15 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 17, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.



The Clarke County Health Department. vaccination clinic at S.P. Hudson Park scheduled for Tuesday February 16, has been rescheduled for Friday, February 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Clarke County Health Department COVID-19 testing set for Tuesday, February 16, has also been canceled.



The Marengo County Health Department vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, February 15, has been rescheduled for Friday, February 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.



Northeastern District: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Shelby and Talladega

Northeastern District public health departments will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.



ADPH is the lead agency for the COVID-19 vaccine initiative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that if a delay occurs in the normal schedule for receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. ADPH will assure the opportunity for people to get their second dose over the next two weeks, including providing extended clinic hours as staffing availability permits.