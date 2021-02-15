Advertisement

“Black Ice” a serious threat on area roadways

Ice Storm
Ice Storm(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The City of Meridian pretty much dodged a bullet when it came to the amount of wintry precipitation Monday, but very hazardous driving conditions are still expected. In fact, the city announced a curfew that begins at 5:00 p.m. Monday and will be in effect until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mayor Percy Bland is asking all residents to use extreme caution and limit the road use to essential personnel only. “There will be black ice on the streets tonight and the temperature will get down in the low teens,” said Mayor Bland. “Take care of the elderly people, pets and pipes. We’re just asking people just to stay safe and stay off the streets unless it’s just necessary or essential for you to be out. Please stay at home.”

“We’re just asking people to stay safe and be off the streets if at all possible,” said Doug Stephens, the Public Safety Director for the City of Meridian. “If you have to travel, have a plan to if you get stranded, you have an emergency kit in your vehicle so you can survive on your own for a short period of time. Our emergency service people are going to be out trying to get to accidents and things that happen.”

The city will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide more updates as they become available.

