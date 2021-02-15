Deserted Downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - While many officials asked residents to stay off county roads, travel in the city of Meridian has been quiet. That is especially true in downtown.

A lot of businesses made the decision to close to keep their employees and customers safe.

Weidmann’s owner Charles Frazier said, “We were supposed to be open today and we had planned on being open. We have obviously been watching the weather all week long.” Frazier said, “We have a lot of staff that lives out in Newton or some in Neshoba county. Some in Kemper county. Some in the outline areas of Lauderdale county. So, we knew they drive a lot to get to work and we didn’t want to endanger them.”

Management at Shape Up 24-7 gym decided to keep the lights on, and doors open for the community.

Manager, Seth Chatham says he only closed the gym doors at the start of the pandemic. Chatham says he tries to stay open during every weather event.

“We always like to keep our members-- or give them a chance to work out when they can. We did worry about the roads. We weren’t sure exactly how bad they would be. But generally, if we can stay open, we try to stay open.” Chatham said, “If they ran out of power or something, too. We like to keep the doors open in case someone likes to come in and jump in the shower before they go to work or whatever.”

Several businesses are still deciding their schedules for tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.