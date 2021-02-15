Advertisement

First case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Mississippi

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed Monday the first case of a COVID-19 variant strain in a Mississippi resident. A case of the B.1.1.7 UK variant strain of COVID-19 was verified during routine testing. No international travel or spread to contacts is known to have occurred, but additional investigation is ongoing.

The B.1.1.7 variant strain has been identified in 40 U.S. states and is known to spread more easily and quickly than other strains. There is no direct evidence that this strain causes a more severe infection or a higher risk of death but some health officials suspect it might be.

MSDH continues to expand surveillance for variant strains in Mississippi, and it is likely that additional cases will be identified.
Current available vaccines are expected to be effective against variant strains, but further research continues.

Mississippians are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings, and wash hands frequently.

Vaccination is also encouraged for those who are eligible.

Current eligibility includes Mississippi residents or those who work in Mississippi ages 65 and older, or those 16-64 with certain underlying conditions, healthcare personnel, and residents of long term care facilities.

For eligibility criteria, visit the MSDH website. To schedule an appointment at an MSDH drive-through clinic, click here or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-978-6453.

