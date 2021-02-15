Advertisement

First Responders: Investigator Ryan Evans

Clarke County Investigator Ryan Evans
(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County investigator Ryan Evans started with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department as a reserve deputy in 2011. He says something about it was intriguing.

“I hadn’t really thought about it until then. I was actually going to nursing school and became a registered nurse,” Evans explained. “I started riding as a reserve part-time and really liked it. I went to the part-time school while I was in nursing school.”

Even though Evans continued working as a nurse for a couple of years, he still couldn’t shake that desire for law enforcement.

“I like nursing, but this is my passion. My uncle was sheriff here before Kemp. As a child I remember bits and pieces of him being in law enforcement too. It’s kind of cool that I’m now working here,” Evans said.

Evans is drawn to the idea of something new every time puts on the badge. Being an investigator is right up his alley.

“I’m a people person. I love being outside and doing stuff. As an investigator, it’s not the same thing every day. There’s always a different case,” Evans said.

Although his family was a little uncertain at first, Evans says he loves what he’s doing and wants to work his way up.

“I hope to be sheriff one day, but that may be a long time down the road. I just love investigations for right now. That’s where my heart is and I enjoy doing it,” Evans said.

