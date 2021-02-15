High-impact, potentially-dangerous winter storm hits Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A high-impact winter storm will affect East Mississippi and West Alabama on Monday. Freezing rain will cause significant ice accumulation that will make conditions dangerous for travel and can break power lines, resulting in power outages.

Overnight

Spotty freezing rain showers are possible through the night and early Monday morning. Some icing is possible, but this will be an overall low-impact situation.

Timing For Monday

Freezing rain will increase quickly between 6 AM and 9 AM Monday morning. It will become more widespread through midday before beginning to ease. Rain will begin breaking up between noon and 2 PM and then fade to an end by 4-5 PM. It will look like normal rain until it freezes on contact with cold, solid surfaces.

Accumulation Forecast

Accumulation will average a quarter inch to one-third of an inch. Some local variation higher or lower than the average range is possible.

Extreme Cold Likely, Too

Temperatures likely will not break freezing on Monday. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day. Bitter, dangerous cold will follow the exit of the freezing rain. Monday night and Tuesday morning will cool to around 12 degrees for a low. Wind chills on Tuesday morning will be near zero. This is particularly dangerous if we lose power. Remember to dress in warm layers. It may not be the most comfortable, but we may have to sleep bundled up like this if we’re without power.

When Will Melting Happen?

Sun would help further the melting, but sun doesn’t look likely on Tuesday. It will be cold and cloudy, and we’ll barely warm above freezing - if we make it to freezing at all. A warmer wind will increase on Wednesday. That will help to initiate some warming, but more wind blowing across the icy ground will help sublimate (basically, that’s the evaporation of ice) the ice. That may do more get rid of the ice than any melting, but that can also make it foggy.

Looking Ahead

Our next weather maker will bring rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning. There’s a small possibility that the rain changes to snow as it tapers and exits, but that doesn’t appear likely right now.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.