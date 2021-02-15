Advertisement

MDOT: Crews working to keep roads passable

MDOT crews have been treating with salt, brine and slag, but the effectiveness of those measures decreases exponentially as the temperatures approach the single digits.(MDOT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation repeated Monday afternoon that drivers should not be on the roads due to icy conditions in much of the state. Sustained sub-freezing temperatures and waves of frozen precipitation in nearly every county have resulted in ice on roads and bridges.

MDOT crews have been treating roads with salt, brine and slag, but the effectiveness of that declines the colder it gets. Highway 19 North in Lauderdale County got some attention.

“Our crews are working around the clock to keep highways passable, but the cold temperatures and precipitation are working against them,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “The best thing for drivers to do is to stay home if at all possible.”

Crews are already seeing roads refreezing in some areas after treating due to long periods of temperatures below 30 degrees.
The amount of ice that can be melted per pound of salt decreases with temperature. At 30 degrees Fahrenheit, 1 pound of salt will melt about 46 pounds of ice. At 20 degrees Fahrenheit, 1 pound of salt will only melt about 9 pounds of ice. The colder it gets, the less effective salt becomes to treat ice on a roadway.
All highways currently remain open, but motorists are strongly urged to avoid travel if possible in affected areas.
For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips:
• Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.
• Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.
• Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.
• Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.
• Stay alert.
• Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.
Looking ahead, winter weather conditions are expected to remain in the state all week. Stay up to date with local weather forecasts.
For real-time road conditions on Mississippi’s highways and bridges, visit MDOTtraffic.com and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

