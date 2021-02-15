Advertisement

Meridian issues public safety curfew

City council meeting rescheduled
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has announced a curfew that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday because of hazardous weather conditions and dangerous roads.

The city is asking residents to limit travel to essential personnel only. City offices and departments will also be closed Tuesday, except for essential personnel.

Tuesday’s city council meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

City officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and post any updates.

