Mississippi power outage update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to poweroutages.us, power outages are not yet widespread throughout the state, but some counties have begun reporting customers without power.

The entire state currently has under 5,000 people without power (4,652).

The counties currently impacted the most are (as of 10:00 AM):

- Walthall: 3,667

- Pike: 2,083

- Newton: 1,977

- Scott: 1,288

- Smith: 1,003

Power outages are expected with ice throughout the state. Make sure you are prepared in the event you lose power.

You can find more information by clicking this link.

This story will be updated throughout the event.

