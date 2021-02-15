Advertisement

MSDH: Daily COVID-19 case count tumbles to 544 Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 544 new COVID-19 cases, two additional...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 544 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths and 113 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(AP)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the daily COVID-19 case count dipped to 544 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths and 113 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. Both deaths were reported between Feb. 12-13, including one each in Forrest and Lamar counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 287,980 and 6,464.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

Click here for county by county numbers.

Here’s a snapshot of east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeaths
Clarke165569
Kemper88122
Lauderdale6659219
Neshoba3701165
Newton217851
Wayne246240

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume Tuesday.

MSDH also is reporting 253,140 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
A winter storm warning starts for most of Mississippi tomorrow at noon.
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi
Closures and delays.
Need to submit a business/school closing? Here’s how!
Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
A high-impact winter storm will affect East Mississippi and West Alabama on Monday. Freezing...
High-impact, potentially-dangerous winter storm hits Monday

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for ‘defending science’
Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
UN approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day in New Haven at a...
Two long-married doctors spend Valentine’s Day giving people COVID-19 vaccinations
Two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day in New Haven at a...
Married doctors spend Valentine's Day administering coronavirus vaccine