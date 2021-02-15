MSDH: Daily COVID-19 case count tumbles to 544 Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the daily COVID-19 case count dipped to 544 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths and 113 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. Both deaths were reported between Feb. 12-13, including one each in Forrest and Lamar counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 287,980 and 6,464.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

Click here for county by county numbers.

Here’s a snapshot of east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths Clarke 1655 69 Kemper 881 22 Lauderdale 6659 219 Neshoba 3701 165 Newton 2178 51 Wayne 2462 40

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume Tuesday.

MSDH also is reporting 253,140 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM/WTOK. All rights reserved.