MSU cancels Tuesday classes

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Classes have been cancelled for Tuesday at all Mississippi State University campuses. That applies to in-person classes and activities. Classes should be conducted remotely where possible. A determination about Wednesday will be made and shared Tuesday, as the university continues to monitor the weather.

Faculty with in-person classes should notify students as to whether their class will be online. If power outages occur, MSU understands the need to accommodate faculty or students who encounter difficulties.

Severe winter weather conditions and travel hazards in central and north Mississippi have made driving conditions extremely dangerous. University buildings remain closed, including the Mitchell Memorial Library and the Child Development Center. Food service will be available at the Marketplace at Perry beginning at 10 a.m. POD Markets will be open at 10 a.m. in Dogwood and Hathorn Halls.



Residence halls remain accessible to residents.



The COVID-19 Hotline will be staffed and can be reached at 662-325-2055.



Any employee who needs to report to work, including essential employees, will be notified in advance by their supervisor. Some employees (including all faculty who can teach remotely) will be required by their supervisors to telework. Those employees who are not notified by their supervisor to work will be granted administrative leave.



Students, faculty or staff on campus who need assistance may contact the MSU Police Department at 662-325-2121.

Monitor the MSU website and social media for updates. Monitor local news outlets for changing conditions and advisories.

