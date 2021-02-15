Multiple break-ins at the Salvation Army

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local non-profit organization continues to be vandalized causes it thousands of dollars to repair stolen and broken items.

“It is very frustrating. We are willing to help the people in the community so I will ask if they can help us,” said Lt. Tamara Robb.

The Salvation Army in Meridian has fallen victim to multiple break-ins. Just in the last year, they’ve had over 13.

“The latest break-in was last Thursday evening. We received a call late at night then I meet the police officers here. We didn’t an evaluation of items taken. Two clarinets were taken at that time. They made their way to the kitchen and tried to take our popcorn machine,” said Robb.

It’s becoming a reoccurring problem. They’ve had to repair more than six windows just in a matter of months.

Lt. Tamara Robb said they’ve stolen everything from food, to clothing, to TV’s. They even grabbed an AC unit.

“Several of our band instruments have been stolen just this last Monday. Two clarinets were stolen that were $600 to $700 each,” Robb.

Lt. Robb estimates the damage and ongoing repairs will cost around $16,000.

“It is just frustrating because we want to use all of our funding for our community. We serve the community. We have a shelter for men, we feed people every evening from 5:30 to 6:30. We have installed cameras, lighting, and alarm systems. They are monitor and we respond to them as well as the police,” said Robb.

Lt. Robb has asked the police for help and is now asking for the community’s help.

“If they see something suspicious, we want them to report it. We are all in this together. If I see something suspicious, I report it. I don’t want someone to be taken advantage of so I hope they would do the same for us,” said Robb.

We reached out to the Meridian Police Department, but we have not received a response.

