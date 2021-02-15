Need to submit a business/school closing? Here’s how!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We receive a ton of phone calls and emails for closings, but there is a way to get that information to us without having to pick up a phone.

If you head over to this page, there is a form on the right-hand side to fill out. Once you’ve done that, we’ll have to manually add you into our system (so it make take some time to get an email back). You’ll eventually get an email with a login and code (it may appear in your spam folder!) that will give you access to log-in to our Closings page.

You’ll be able to enter whether your business is closing or not yourself! What you enter will be featured on our website (if it is a school you will see it reflected via our on-air ticker)

The process may take a couple of times in order to get running smoothly, but we promise this a near-seamless way to get everyone’s information out to the public.

Here’s a quick video on what the process should look like:

