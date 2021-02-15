Advertisement

NOON UPDATE: Thousands without power locally

Winter storm knocks out power to nearly 43,000 customers in Mississippi
Power outage
Power outage(AP Images)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thousands of customers in East Mississippi are without power Monday as a powerful, winter storm pushed across the state.

Poweroutage.us reports 43,696 customers in Mississippi are without power as of noon Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of customer outages reported by area companies and cooperatives as of noon Monday:

EMEPA: 3,149

Mississippi Power: 4,005

Southern Pine Electric: 16,635

Dixie Electric: 199

Avoid downed power lines. Call your local power company or cooperative to report an outage. Crews will restore power to communities hit by the winter storm as quickly and as safely as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
A winter storm warning starts for most of Mississippi tomorrow at noon.
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi
Closures and delays.
Need to submit a business/school closing? Here’s how!
Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
A high-impact winter storm will affect East Mississippi and West Alabama on Monday. Freezing...
High-impact, potentially-dangerous winter storm hits Monday

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 544 new COVID-19 cases, two additional...
MSDH: Daily COVID-19 case count tumbles to 544 Monday
Due to hazardous weather conditions, the curfew that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until...
Meridian issues public safety curfew
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Vicksburg, Miss.
Vicksburg mayor issues 24-hour curfew amid icy conditions