NOON UPDATE: Thousands without power locally

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thousands of customers in East Mississippi are without power Monday as a powerful, winter storm pushed across the state.

Poweroutage.us reports 43,696 customers in Mississippi are without power as of noon Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of customer outages reported by area companies and cooperatives as of noon Monday:

EMEPA: 3,149

Mississippi Power: 4,005

Southern Pine Electric: 16,635

Dixie Electric: 199

Avoid downed power lines. Call your local power company or cooperative to report an outage. Crews will restore power to communities hit by the winter storm as quickly and as safely as possible.

