Advertisement

Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry

The TV special will air March 7
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.

The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey knows the couple well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to CBS. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
Power outage
NOON UPDATE: Thousands without power locally
A winter storm warning starts for most of Mississippi tomorrow at noon.
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi
Due to hazardous weather conditions, the curfew that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until...
Meridian issues public safety curfew

Latest News

Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Sumter County roads “impassable”
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.
Average new car prices top $40,000 in January
DNA paternity test labs are not regulated by the FDA; rather, they may voluntarily apply for...
State laws and the lack of government oversight leave a multi-billion-dollar DNA paternity industry unchecked
A Vial Mistake: DNA paternity test mistakes have lasting effects
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike