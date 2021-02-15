Advertisement

Sections of Natchez Trace Parkway close due to severe weather

Dangerous Driving Conditions
Dangerous Driving Conditions(WLBT)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Trace Parkway is closed from Mileposts 0 to 152, 355 to 370, and 429 to 442 due to severe weather and icy conditions. Additional closures are anticipated as the severe weather moves along the Parkway.

National Park Service rangers are advising individuals to avoid traveling, especially on any section of the Natchez Trace Parkway. Drivers who slide off the roadway or wreck may have to shelter in place for an extended period of time as emergency personnel may have a delayed response during this weather event. Roads are almost impassable in the northern and southern sections of the park and most bridges are iced over.

The Parkway does not chemically treat the roadway in icy conditions. As the weather continues to deteriorate, trees and limbs will come down onto the Parkway.

Staff will not respond to downed trees until conditions are safe to do so. Parkway Visitor Center at Milepost 266 and Mount Locust at Milepost 15.5 are closed.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning starts for most of Mississippi tomorrow at noon.
A winter storm warning has been issued for most of Mississippi
Closures and delays.
Need to submit a business/school closing? Here’s how!
Thermostat
State of Emergency declared as a result of freezing rain and cold temperatures
A high-impact winter storm will affect East Mississippi and West Alabama on Monday. Freezing...
High-impact, potentially-dangerous winter storm hits Monday
Ice accumulation forecasts are increasing to more than a half inch for some areas.
Ice accumulation forecasts increasing for Monday’s ice storm

Latest News

People who had appointments at Mississippi State Department of Health drive-through sites for...
MSDH Drive-through vaccination sites cancelled Monday
No garbage pickup Monday.
Waste Pro schedule changes for Monday
Wreck on I-20 in Meridian, MS
Truck crashes on icy bridge
Salvation Army
Salvation Army Break-ins