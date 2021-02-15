Sections of Natchez Trace Parkway close due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Trace Parkway is closed from Mileposts 0 to 152, 355 to 370, and 429 to 442 due to severe weather and icy conditions. Additional closures are anticipated as the severe weather moves along the Parkway.

National Park Service rangers are advising individuals to avoid traveling, especially on any section of the Natchez Trace Parkway. Drivers who slide off the roadway or wreck may have to shelter in place for an extended period of time as emergency personnel may have a delayed response during this weather event. Roads are almost impassable in the northern and southern sections of the park and most bridges are iced over.

The Parkway does not chemically treat the roadway in icy conditions. As the weather continues to deteriorate, trees and limbs will come down onto the Parkway.

Staff will not respond to downed trees until conditions are safe to do so. Parkway Visitor Center at Milepost 266 and Mount Locust at Milepost 15.5 are closed.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.