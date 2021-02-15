Advertisement

State of Emergency declared as a result of freezing rain and cold temperatures

Thermostat
Thermostat(WLBT)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann on behalf of Governor Tate Reeves has issued an executive order declaring a State of Emergency due to freezing temperatures facing much of the state.

The order allows for certain propane trucks to operate at extended hours.

This will alleviate certain people from having to wait for hours to receive propane to heat their homes during these next few days if needed.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for over 30 counties in the state.

Thousands are facing freezing rain and sleet, icy and dangerous road conditions, and the possibility of a loss of power.

Executive Order
Executive Order(MS Secretary of State)

