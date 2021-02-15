Advertisement

Sumter County roads “impassable”

Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.(AP)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) -Driving is now dangerous in Sumter County.

Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell says all county roads and bridges should be considered IMPASSABLE until further notice.

Campbell says only emergency vehicles should travel on county and and bridges. The general public should stay off the roads.

Many roads, bridges and overpassed have iced over. I-20/59 remains open.

