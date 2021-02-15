Sumter County roads “impassable”

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) -Driving is now dangerous in Sumter County.

Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell says all county roads and bridges should be considered IMPASSABLE until further notice.

Campbell says only emergency vehicles should travel on county and and bridges. The general public should stay off the roads.

Many roads, bridges and overpassed have iced over. I-20/59 remains open.

