Vicksburg mayor issues 24-hour curfew amid icy conditions

Vicksburg, Miss.
Vicksburg, Miss.(Julie Z. LeBlanc/WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg city officials want everyone off the ice-covered streets. Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. enacted a 24-hour curfew in the city, effective noon Monday until noon Tuesday, February 16.

The only exceptions are emergency vehicles, people driving to and from work, and anyone who needs medical attention.

“The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event. Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed, implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts,” his statement reads.

Vicksburg City Hall will be closed Tuesday, and a decision for Wednesday will be made at 4 a.m. the day of. A board of aldermen meeting scheduled for Tuesday was also postponed until Wednesday at noon.

