Winter weather impacts travel in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Parts of the state are already experiencing icy road conditions. Areas in the path of this weather system will likely see similar conditions later in the day. With temperatures falling Monday, rain in our area will freeze and make roads dangerous to drive.

Bridges will ice faster than roads and will become hazardous in most parts of the state as temperatures drop.

Philadelphia has sleet and ice already as of 10 a.m. Decatur, Miss., already has frozen precipitation on roads as well.

Decatur, Miss., Feb. 15, 2021 (WTOK/ALFA Insurance Network)

Mississippi Department of Transportation issued an advisory for Jasper, Clarke, Wayne, Lamar and Forrest counties about 9:30 a.m.

Crews were treating the roadways and bridges with salt, brine and slag, but the effectiveness of those measures decreases exponentially as the temperatures continue to drop. Drivers are advised to stay off the road until conditions improve.

Drivers in all other counties are also advised to avoid travel as rain continues and temperatures begin dropping, meaning that water will freeze on roads.

MDOT tweeted about some road conditions in other parts of the state.

MDOT crews plow I-22 in Marshall County.



Please continue to STAY OFF THE ROADS and STAY HOME while our crews do their jobs. #mswx #winterweather pic.twitter.com/GWlhxIlGjf — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 15, 2021

Here are some shots of I-55 at Brookhaven.



We cannot stress this enough: Unless there's an emergency, PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS AND STAY HOME. Your safety depends on it. #mswx #winterwx pic.twitter.com/rTPd8xHakV — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 15, 2021

MDOT tips: • Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.

• Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.

• Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.

• Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

• Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

• Stay alert.

