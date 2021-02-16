Area health departments closed again Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - All Mississippi State Department of Health county departments, WIC centers and offices except those in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Greene, Perry, Forrest, Lamar, Wayne and Jones counties will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.

MSDH drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites are also cancelled Wednesday except those in Harrison, Jackson, Forrest and Jones counties. People who had their appointments cancelled will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day and notified by phone, e-mail, or text.

MSDH COVID-19 testing sites in Calhoun, Copiah and Hinds (Farmer’s Market) counties are cancelled Wednesday. All patients have been advised to reschedule for a later date. The Hancock County testing site will be open.

These details can change dependent on weather. Check the MSDH website for the latest in cancellations.

