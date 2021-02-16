Cold weather shelter open in Decatur

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A cold weather shelter opened Tuesday in Decatur.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington says a warming center and shelter is open at the Decatur United Methodist Church. The church is on Broad Street.

County residents who are still without power or don’t have a place to stay warm can use the church Tuesday night. The church can accommodate 30-to-50 people.

Cots will be provided and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Call 601-818-7055 if you need a place to stay warm. The deadline to call is 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.