Dangerous cold has settled in

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is a bitterly cold start to our Tuesday, with air temperatures in the low-to-mid-10s and wind chills in the single digits. A few snow flurries will be possible at times on our Tuesday morning. Wind chills may dip towards 0 or just below zero before sunrise. Wind chills won’t climb out of the single digits until around 10 this morning, and then wind chills don’t look to climb out of the teens until the early afternoon. Roads will also be slippery this morning, especially over bridges and overpasses. It is still advised to stay off the roads this morning.

Temperatures, combined with some sunshine, will get warm enough to melt some of the ice during the afternoon. Any moisture leftover will freeze once again Tuesday night into Wednesday. That means roads may still be dangerous to drive on Wednesday morning, especially over bridges and overpasses. We’ll start our Wednesday with temperatures in the upper-teens, and then we look to only warm into the mid-40s.

Rain showers will return Wednesday afternoon, but it could start off as sleet or freezing rain for northern portions of our area. Even if wintry precipitation does occur, it should be replaced by rain area-wide as we head into Thursday morning. This means no major impacts are expected from wintry weather on Wednesday, except for the possibility of light icing on bridges and overpasses. Highs temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the low-to-mid-40s.

We’ll see periods of rain on Thursday, mainly during the morning hours. We will finally dry out for Friday as morning lows by then dip back into the mid-20s. Afternoon highs on Friday will only be in the mid-40s. After a cold start to our Saturday with lows in the mid-20s, high temperatures will warm into the mid-50s under sunny skies. We’ll get even warmer for Sunday and Monday as highs return to the low-60s. Showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday, but wintry weather is not expected.

