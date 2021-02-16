Dangerous cold settles in after Monday’s ice storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Falling precipitation has ended, now our focus shifts to the arrival of dangerously cold air.

There’s still plenty of ice on the ground. Subfreezing temperatures through Wednesday afternoon won’t help speed up the melting. Some sun on Tuesday could help, even with high temperatures of just 30-32 degrees.

Hard Freeze Warning

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until noon Wednesday. The air temperatures will drop to 10-15 degrees for much of our area. Some of the coldest spots can cool into the single digits on Tuesday morning. We aren’t likely to warm above freezing again until Wednesday afternoon.

Wind Chill Advisory

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind chills Monday night through Tuesday morning can be on either side of zero degrees.

Cold Weather Safety

If you’ll be out in the cold, be sure to dress in several warm layers of warm clothing. You can always remove layers if you are too warm. Cover as much of your bare skin as possible, including your hands, face, and neck. Frost bite can happen quickly.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy and some patchy snow flurries are possible, especially north of I-20. Temperatures will drop through the 20s and into the teens early. We will all be in the teens by 10 PM. We’ll cool through sunrise to single digits around Philadelphia and Louisville with low-end double digits elsewhere. Wind chills will be near zero Tuesday morning.

