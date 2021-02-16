Advertisement

EMCC’s annual intercollegiate rodeo postponed until March

(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (EMCC Athletics) - Due to wintry weather throughout the region this week, East Mississippi Community College’s 9th Annual Intercollegiate Rodeo in Meridian has been postponed until March 18-20.  The three-day rodeo had originally been scheduled for this week (Feb. 18-20).

Set to mark the spring season rodeo opener for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Ozark Region, the EMCC-hosted college rodeo will take place next month (March 18-20) at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center in Meridian.  This will be the fifth straight year that EMCC has hosted a collegiate rodeo in Meridian after having been previously held in West Point.

Men’s and women’s rodeo teams from several colleges and universities that comprise the NIRA’s Ozark Region will compete in the March 18-20 event, including in-state foes Pearl River Community College and Northwest Mississippi Community College as well as the University of West Alabama.  Other collegiate teams will be traveling to the Magnolia State from the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky.

As the spring rodeo season gets underway next month, Coach Morgan Goodrich’s EMCC men’s and women’s teams both rank among the NIRA’s top 10 national standings based on fall season results.  The EMCC men are presently ranked eighth nationally and third regionally with 2,340 total points, while the women’s team currently leads the Ozark Region team standings and sits ninth nationally with 1,235 total points.

