Falling limbs, trees wreak havoc during ice storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain, sleet and ice blanketed all of north Meridian Monday morning. The tree limbs weren’t strong enough to hold the weight of ice. Many broke off and crashed through power lines.

“The sound of it was like a bomb coming down. When it hit the ground it was even worse. It shook everything,” Therresitta Holloman said.

Holloman was inside of her home when tree limbs ripped the power lines from her house. She described the experience as being scary.

The pops, cracks and booms could be heard all over the city. Many roads were blocked with debris, but city crews worked hard to clear them quickly.

Trees continued falling into the evening hours. A large pine tree blocked Parkway Blvd near 38th St. for a couple of hours. The area was without power for a while.

In the town of Marion a cable broke and then caught fire in the CEFCO parking lot. The line break caused many homes and businesses to go dark.

“We are beefing up patrol to keep people safe on the roadways. If you can, please stay at home,” Marion PD Capt. Arthur Hopson said.

In Kemper County, you could hear thunder rumbling while sleet fell. The roads in Kemper also saw ice buildup and many trees coming down. Residents have been helping to clear the roadways for much of the day.

Authorities say the bottom line is to stay off the road unless it’s an emergency. Capt. Hopson said response times will be slowed.

“If they call in anything, it may be a while before the officer gets there. We need to get to the call safely,” Hopson said.

With a hard freeze warning in effect, many trees are still buckling from all of the ice. If you decide to travel be careful and always make note of dangling limbs and power lines.

