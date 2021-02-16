Advertisement

Interstate 20 remains closed in Scott, Warren counties

Drivers advised to stay off roads in central counties
I-20 in Scott and Warren counties remained closed Tuesday due to numerous accidents.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Interstate 20 remains closed in both directions between Norris Road (Exit 96) and State Route 15 (Exit 109) in Scott County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol closed the stretch of road following numerous accidents. Traffic is using U.S. Highway 80 to Highway 15 to get around the closures.

In Warren County, I-20 westbound is closed between U.S. Highway 61 North (Exit 5A) and the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple disabled vehicles. Drivers should use alternate routes until conditions improve and the road reopens.

Other closures include:
• Both directions of State Route 27 between south frontage road and north frontage road in Warren County.

• Both directions of U.S. 80 between Highway 489 and Highway 15 in Scott County.

The Mississippi River bridges in Vicksburg and Greenville were passable as of late Tuesday morning, however drivers are strongly urged to avoid travel on each bridge until conditions improve. Drivers are advised to stay off all roads except for essential travel.

